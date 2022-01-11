Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Gap Down to $84.37

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.37, but opened at $82.22. Live Oak Bancshares shares last traded at $83.45, with a volume of 1,562 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.74.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.12 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 3.22%.

In related news, insider Susan N. Janson sold 13,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $1,145,503.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diane Beth Glossman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $734,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,549 shares of company stock worth $16,233,493 in the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,537,000 after buying an additional 376,115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 11.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 111.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 75,938 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 103,550.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

