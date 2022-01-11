Local Bounti (TSE:LOCL) Price Target Cut to C$3.25 by Analysts at Desjardins

Local Bounti (TSE:LOCL) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LOCL. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Local Bounti from C$8.25 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. cut shares of Local Bounti to a hold rating and set a C$0.85 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

LOCL stock opened at C$0.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$39.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. Local Bounti has a one year low of C$0.66 and a one year high of C$7.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,199.82.

