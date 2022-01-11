Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,642 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth $562,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Logitech International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 23,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI opened at $82.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $76.70 and a 52-week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.86.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

