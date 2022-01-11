Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,837 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $163,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 180.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $862,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 133.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $4,188,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,175,824 shares of company stock worth $215,894,601 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $160.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.30. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.79.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

