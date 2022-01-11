Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $226,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,485,499,000 after purchasing an additional 285,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,324,969,000 after acquiring an additional 242,134 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Intuit by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 69,057 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.24.

INTU opened at $570.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $639.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $576.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $161.46 billion, a PE ratio of 75.42, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.33 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.