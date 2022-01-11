Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,075 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $183,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 772.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $205,964.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,285 shares of company stock valued at $36,948,180 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $192.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.79 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.67 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.66.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

