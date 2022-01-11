Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 190,592 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190,592 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.74% of Generac worth $189,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Generac by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $323.73 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.21 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.10.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

