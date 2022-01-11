Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 7.7% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 73,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 479,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 26.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 20,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 83.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 53,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $231,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,079 shares of company stock valued at $625,569 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.17. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.