Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $217.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.16 and a 200 day moving average of $217.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $165.88 and a one year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

