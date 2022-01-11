Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $231,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,079 shares of company stock valued at $625,569 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $872.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

