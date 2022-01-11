Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,610 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Cato worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CATO. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cato by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cato by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cato by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cato during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cato during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cato stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The Cato Co. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $371.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Cato’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

In related news, Director Bailey W. Patrick purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

