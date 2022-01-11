Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter valued at about $4,858,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 48.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 182.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 30.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $91.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.12 and its 200-day moving average is $109.31. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.49 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $921.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.24%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

