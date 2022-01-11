Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,420 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Children’s Place worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,688 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 526.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 189,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,663,000 after purchasing an additional 159,501 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,377,000 after purchasing an additional 136,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 553.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 88,071 shares in the last quarter.

Get Children's Place alerts:

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.14. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.54 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.95.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLCE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

Children’s Place Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.