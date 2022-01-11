Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 33,460 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,460 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DVAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

DVAX opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

