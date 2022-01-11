Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.87 Billion

Brokerages expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will announce sales of $20.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.39 billion and the highest is $21.35 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $20.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $95.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.30 billion to $96.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $96.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.67 billion to $99.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.71.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $249.50. 3,413,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,431,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $168.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.60 and a 200 day moving average of $219.54.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.