Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Boosted by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.26. The stock had a trading volume of 57,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,211. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.54.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.71.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.