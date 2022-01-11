Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 17.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 17.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 78.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $991,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $106.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.85. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.25.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.24.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

