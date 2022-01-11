Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Receives Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$14.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 44.33% from the company’s previous close.

LUG has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.66.

Shares of TSE LUG traded up C$0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.70. 45,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,629. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.90 and a 1 year high of C$12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$240.19 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 0.9700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

