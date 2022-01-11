Lyell Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,770 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 289,875 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 158,954 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $17,534,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.71. 287,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,061,818. The stock has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.67. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.64.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

