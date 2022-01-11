Lyell Wealth Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.48. 103,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,341. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $232.55 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

