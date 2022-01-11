Lyell Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Ball by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Ball by 6.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ball by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 274,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,280,000 after buying an additional 80,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of Ball stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.16. 5,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,695. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.84 and a 200-day moving average of $90.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.47.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.