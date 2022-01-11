Lyell Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises 1.8% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $14,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,805 shares of company stock worth $9,493,499. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VEEV traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $238.72. 8,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,310. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.91 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.62. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.32.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

