Lyell Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.8% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.39. The stock had a trading volume of 443,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,386,475. The company has a market capitalization of $224.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

