Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $12.35 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for about 1.5% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $12,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Twilio by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Twilio by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total value of $255,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $4,942,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,070 shares of company stock worth $24,182,490. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWLO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.21.

NYSE TWLO traded up $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.59. 28,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.17 and a 200-day moving average of $329.36.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

