Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.4% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $224,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $6.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,766.83. The stock had a trading volume of 29,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,765. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,906.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,791.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,711.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

