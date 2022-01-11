Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 12,402 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $9,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 507.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on POR. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of POR stock opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

