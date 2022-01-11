Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 15,529 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 18.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,842 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $64.57 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,481. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

