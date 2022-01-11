Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the second quarter valued at about $580,380,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Roku by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Roku by 97,797.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 293,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roku by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,685,000 after buying an additional 278,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.39.

Roku stock opened at $182.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.13, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.56 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $18,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 501,541 shares of company stock worth $130,765,123. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

