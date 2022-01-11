Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 7,282 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J opened at $133.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.60 and its 200 day moving average is $136.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.89.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

