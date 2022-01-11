Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,848 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 18,743 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,278 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,308,724 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $140,517,000 after acquiring an additional 174,647 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTXS opened at $97.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $145.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

