MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Hits $6.13

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $6.13 or 0.00014304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $18.87 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

