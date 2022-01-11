Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE) Increases Dividend to GBX 7 Per Share

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.10) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $4.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:MAJE opened at GBX 234.50 ($3.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £124.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 232.05. Majedie Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 214.50 ($2.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 253.18 ($3.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.
About Majedie Investments
