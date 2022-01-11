Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE) Increases Dividend to GBX 7 Per Share

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.10) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $4.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:MAJE opened at GBX 234.50 ($3.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £124.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 232.05. Majedie Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 214.50 ($2.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 253.18 ($3.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Get Majedie Investments alerts:

About Majedie Investments

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Majedie Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majedie Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.