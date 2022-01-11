Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Shares Down 12.8%

Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ)’s stock price was down 12.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 717,450 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 349,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $507.20 million for the quarter. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 29.04% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.

Mallinckrodt Plc engages in the development, manufacture, market, adn distribution of both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes innovative specialty pharmaceutical brands.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.