Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.51

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.51 and traded as low as C$2.21. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.25, with a volume of 7,161 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Mandalay Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.51. The company has a market cap of C$206.12 million and a PE ratio of 3.08.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$66.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.7833476 EPS for the current year.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile (TSE:MND)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

