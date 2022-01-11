Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.39

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 387175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 3.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 65.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 48,770 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 212,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 45.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 61,918 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,458,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,961,000 after purchasing an additional 104,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

