Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 120,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,261 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $71.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

