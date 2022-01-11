MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will announce earnings per share of $1.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. MarketAxess posted earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.21 to $7.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $505.00 to $499.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $409.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.83.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

MKTX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $380.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,118. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $386.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.05. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $341.50 and a 12 month high of $589.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

