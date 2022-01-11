Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 357.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,937 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Mattel by 101.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

MAT stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

MAT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.68.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

