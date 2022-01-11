Mdex (MDX) Reaches Market Cap of $258.15 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $258.15 million and $7.11 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00058395 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00083393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.49 or 0.07433818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,819.90 or 0.99849861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00068751 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 827,414,257 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

