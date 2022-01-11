Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.63.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,007,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $2,016,677.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,601 shares of company stock worth $16,807,999. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $134.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $100.71 and a 52-week high of $135.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.