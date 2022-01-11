Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 116.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,538,000 after buying an additional 101,578 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

NYSE MTW opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.64 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

