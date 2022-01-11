Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $140,000 Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 93.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,254 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

NYSE:SPB opened at $100.31 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.26 and a 52 week high of $107.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.03 and a 200-day moving average of $91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

