Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $160,000 Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in United Rentals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in United Rentals by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on URI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.20.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $322.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $353.72 and its 200 day moving average is $344.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $228.22 and a one year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

