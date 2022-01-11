Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 88.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $221.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.77. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $156.02 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXPI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.19.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

