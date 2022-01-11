Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 93.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 22.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 19.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $81.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

OGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ONE Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

