Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,443 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 40,390.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.9% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at $235,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.70. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

