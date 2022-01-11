Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 41.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 340.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in VeriSign by 11.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 83.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in VeriSign by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $236.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.40 and a 200 day moving average of $226.32.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.70, for a total transaction of $137,128.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $2,573,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,555 shares of company stock valued at $9,313,751 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.