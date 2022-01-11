Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 93.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,974 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,361,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,014,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 7,525.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,770,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.14%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

