Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 68,761 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 97.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,761 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $120.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.88 and a 200 day moving average of $116.45. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

