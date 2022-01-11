Megacoin (MEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $182,969.77

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a total market cap of $182,969.77 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.72 or 0.00308088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008994 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000824 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,812,665 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

